Charlton Athletic are preparing an offer for Marcus Maddison, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Addicks have been linked with a move for the attacking midfielder in the past and could try and lure him to the Valley now.

Maddison, who is 26 years old, is a free agent after being released by Peterborough at the end of last season and has been weighing up his next move over the summer.

He spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan in the Championship at Hull City but the Tigers opted against signing him on a permanent basis.

Maddison scored 10 goals in 25 appearances for Peterborough in the first-half of last season.

He started his career at Newcastle United but never played for their first team. He had a loan spell as a youngster at Blyth Spartans before being released by the Toon in 2013.

Maddison subsequently joined St Johnstone but spent just five months in Scotland prior to moving to Gateshead. He became a key player for the Tynesiders and earned a move to Peterborough after 14 goals in 38 games in the fifth tier.

The left-footed midfielder established himself as one of the Posh’s star men and has managed to bag 62 goals during his five-and-a-half years at London Road.

He has proven himself as a top player in League One and it will be interesting to see if he joins Charlton now.

In other Addicks news, they have handed a trial to ex-West Brom winger Stanley Asomugha, as per The72.

Should Charlton sign Maddison?