QPR are in ‘talks’ to sign free agent Andre Green, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Hoops are looking to lure the winger to London to boost their attacking options.

Green, who is 22 years old, was released by Aston Villa at the end of last season and has been weighing up his options this summer.

QPR are keen on signing some more players before the end of the transfer window having brought in the likes of Luke Amos, Lyndon Dykes, George Thomas and Rob Dickie.

Green started his career at Villa and his made his debut for them in a Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in March 2016.

He went onto make 48 appearances for the Midlands club in all competitions before they opted to part ways with him in June, scoring twice along the way.

Green spent time away from Villa Park at Portsmouth during the 2018/19 season and scored five goals in 12 games for the League One side.

He then had a stint at Preston North End during the first-half of last season before spending the second-half with Charlton Athletic.

Green has got experience of playing Championship football and could prove to be a shrewd coup by QPR if they are able to land him.

The Hoops have won, lost and drawn in their opening three games of the new campaign and take on Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

In other QPR news, their left-back Ryan Manning is interesting Watford, as per The72.

