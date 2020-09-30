Nottingham Forest defender Yuri Ribeiro is on the radar of Olympiakos, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The Greek champions are in the hunt for a left-back and could move for the Championship man.

Ribeiro, who is 23 years old, only joined Nottingham Forest last summer and made 31 appearances for Sabri Lamouchi’s side last season in all competitions.

However, he could now leave the City Ground after just a year with the club looking to offload some players before the end of the transfer window.

The Reds have signed left-back Nicholas Ioannou from APOEL which could see Ribeiro fall out-of-favour now.

Olympiakos have their well-known links with Forest and players have come and gone from either way over recent years.

Ribeiro started his career as a youngster in Portugal at Escola Os Craques and Braga before joining Benfica. He became a key player for their B team before going onto make nine appearances for their first-team.

The ex-Portugal Under-21 international had a loan spell at Rio Ave during the 2017/18 season and played 29 times for the Primeira Liga outfit.

Nottingham Forest lured him to England in July last year but could be on his way to Olympiakos now.

He may not be the only Forest player leaving the club over the coming weeks, with them also looking to offload the likes of Zach Clough and Albert Adomah.

Lamouchi’s side have lost each of their opening three games of the new season and take on top of the table Bristol City this weekend.

Will Ribeiro leave Forest?