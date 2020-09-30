Watford ‘retain’ their interest in QPR’s Ryan Manning, according to The Athletic journalist Adam Leventhal on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Hornets are looking to sign a left-back before the end of the transfer window.

Manning’s future at QPR is hanging in the balance with him entering the final 12 months of his contract.

The ex-Republic of Ireland Under-21 international converted into a full-back last season and impressed for Mark Warburton’s side. He has been linked with a move away from the Hoops throughout this transfer window.

Manning, who is 24 years old, started his career in Ireland with spells as a youngster at Mervue United and Galway United before he moved to England to join the R’s in January 2015.

He had to wait until December the following year before making his senior debut in a Championship fixture against Wolves. He has since made 95 appearances for the London side, chipping in with seven goals in all competitions.

He was shipped out on loan to Rotherham United for the first half of the 2018/19 season and scored four goals in 18 games for the Millers before returning to QPR in the January.

Watford are looking for a left-back and could try and lure Manning to Vicarage Road. However, AS Monaco’s Antonio Barreca is also on their radar.

