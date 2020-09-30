Oldham Athletic have made an enquiry about the availability of Peterborough United midfielder Serhat Tasdemir, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

The Latics are interested in the youngster but the two clubs have not reached an agreement over wages yet.

Peterborough are open to loaning out Tasdemir for him to get some game time under his belt.

Tasdemir, who is 20 years old, joined the Posh in July last year from AFC Fylde and made 16 appearances for the League One side in all competitions last season.

Their boss, Darren Ferguson, has said: “We want to get games into Serhat. We have Ryan Broom and Sammie Szmodics in his position so his game time could be limited this season, but we want to develop him so he needs to play regularly.”

He also is believed to have interest from National League clubs but it is still up in the air when that league will start again.

Tasdemir played in the academy at local side Blackburn Rovers before joining AFC Fylde at the age of 15. He went onto break into the Coasters’ first-team and scored 14 goals in 63 appearances to earn his move to the Football League last year.

He still has two years left on his contract at Peterborough and could be a key player for them in the future. However, it appears he will be departing on loan over the coming weeks, with Oldham looking to lure him back up north to boost their attacking options.

Will Oldham get Tasdemir?