It was a move that was heavily mooted earlier in the day and now it is a move confirmed with Bradford City announcing the capture of Leeds United youngster Bryce Hosannah on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old utility defender, he can play across the entirety of the backline, joins the Bantams on the back of three Under-23s appearances this season for Leeds United in the Premier League 2 competition.

He joined City’s West Yorkshire neighbours Leeds United for an undisclosed fee from Premier League Crystal Palace. He’s highly rated at Elland Road but has not managed to make the first-team aside from appearances on the pre-season tour to Australia two summers ago.

Speaking of the deal, the Leeds United youngster can’t wait to get underway with his new team. Quoted on the club website, Hosannah said:

“I am really happy to be here and glad to have got the move over the line. This is a massive opportunity for me and, as soon as I heard of the interest, I told my agent to get the deal done. I would like to feel I will bring a lot of pace and energy to the squad and just want to help the team as much as possible.”

Bantams boss, Stuart McCall, said of Hosannah’s signing:

“We are really pleased to be able to welcome Bryce and add further to the strength we have in numbers. He possesses a lot of very impressive attributes and I am confident he will bring a great deal to our squad.“

Hosannah has been given the vacant no.2 shirt at Valley Parade. The former Crystal Palace youngster could go straight into contention for a debut in City’s next game which is the local derby against newly-promoted Harrogate Town on October 12.

Will Bryce Hosannah's exposure to first-team football at Bradford City improve him?