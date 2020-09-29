It was a move that was heavily mooted earlier in the day and now it is a move confirmed with Bradford City announcing the capture of Leeds United youngster Bryce Hosannah on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old utility defender, he can play across the entirety of the backline, joins the Bantams on the back of three Under-23s appearances this season for Leeds United in the Premier League 2 competition.

He joined City’s West Yorkshire neighbours Leeds United for an undisclosed fee from Premier League Crystal Palace. He’s highly rated at Elland Road but has not managed to make the first-team aside from appearances on the pre-season tour to Australia two summers ago.

  Sheffield Wednesday boss confirms interest in Cardiff City's £2.5m player

Paul Kane/Getty Images Sport

Speaking of the deal, the Leeds United youngster can’t wait to get underway with his new team. Quoted on the club website, Hosannah said:

I am really happy to be here and glad to have got the move over the line. This is a massive opportunity for me and, as soon as I heard of the interest, I told my agent to get the deal done. I would like to feel I will bring a lot of pace and energy to the squad and just want to help the team as much as possible.”

Bantams boss, Stuart McCall, said of Hosannah’s signing:

We are really pleased to be able to welcome Bryce and add further to the strength we have in numbers. He possesses a lot of very impressive attributes and I am confident he will bring a great deal to our squad.

Hosannah has been given the vacant no.2 shirt at Valley Parade. The former Crystal Palace youngster could go straight into contention for a debut in City’s next game which is the local derby against newly-promoted Harrogate Town on October 12.

  Watford star "honoured" to be captain amid Troy Deeney absence

Will Bryce Hosannah's exposure to first-team football at Bradford City improve him?

Yes.

Regular first-team action.

No.

He’s better than League Two.