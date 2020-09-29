Middlesbrough have repeatedly missed out on players this transfer window but have managed to get four deals over the line.

Middlesbrough have signed Grant Hall, Sam Morsy and Chuba Akpom on permanent deals from Queens Park Rangers, Wigan Athletic, and PAOK respectively, whereas Marcus Bettinelli signed on loan from Premier League side Fulham.

Here are five players Boro could still sign between now and the 6th October transfer deadline:

Nesta Guinness-Walker (Left-back, AFC Wimbledon)



Nesta Guinness-Walker's rise to the professional football ranks has been far from a straightforward journey and he spoke to us recently about the ups and downs of his path to AFC Wimbledon: https://t.co/HCOAKrD3yM @MetPoliceFC @MPFCAcademy #AFCW pic.twitter.com/C9PxXGGOs1 — AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) September 19, 2019

Marvin Johnson and Hayden Coulson have both been utilised as a left wing-back under Warnock but don’t necessarily give stability in a back-four. If Guinness-Walker was to sign it would allow both players to be deployed further forwards and give the Boro boss more versatility in terms of formation.

Sol Bamba (Central-defender, Cardiff City)

This rumour seems to have gone quiet since it surfaced around a month ago, but Bamba has been a substitute in all three of Cardiff’s games and Boro’s need for defenders and leaders could guarantee him some playing time at the Riverside.

Patrick Roberts (Attacking-midfielder, Manchester City)

Warnock said he would need to sign defensive full-backs if Roberts was to come back to the club on loan. If Boro were to make a move for Guinness-Walker this could mean a move for the Man City man could be a goer. He impressed in a short loan spell at the end of last season.

Ryan Yates (Central-midfielder, Nottingham Forest)

Boro have just signed Sam Morsy from Wigan and so their need for a central-midfielder may have been rectified. But don’t rule this out as Paddy McNair’s inclusion in defence has meant one less option in midfield.

Kenneth Zohore (Striker, West Bromwich Albion)

Given that West Brom are looking to sell Zohore on a permanent deal Middlesbrough look to have been priced out of this one. However if Slavan Bilic’s side were to loan out the Dane, manager Neil Warnock could be in with a chance of being reunited with his former-Cardiff city forward.