Bournemouth are set to beat Reading to the signing of Spanish winger Ricardo Riquelme according to BBC Broadcaster Kris Temple.

Reading were in the running for the winger but it appears the Cherries has won the race to sign him in this transfer window.

The Royals have enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign having won all three of their games so far this campaign.

Bournemouth are also unbeaten having won two of their first three games and are now set to beat Reading to the capture of Riquelme.

🍒 Further to this from the main man @markmcadamtv, I’m hearing that #AFCB have beaten #Reading to the loan signature of Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme. Jason Tindall’s first signing. https://t.co/JEAOgUaQ5N — Kris Temple (@kristemple) September 29, 2020

Riquelme currently plays for Atletico Madrid B in the Spanish second tier and he is now looking to move to the Championship on loan for the season.

The winger scored five goals in 22 appearances in Spain last season for the Spanish side.

Bournemouth have lost a number of their key players from last season including Nathan Ake, Callum Wilson and Aaron Ramsdale and have so far failed to make any quality additions to the side.

News of them signing Riquelme will be a blow for Reading but excellent news for Bournemouth.

Riquelme looks to be a really exciting winger, who at 20-years-old has plenty of potential and time to develop his game further in England.

He could provide real creativity in the Bournemouth side and could give them a real spark as they look to achieve promotion straight back to the Premier League.

Reading may harbour hopes of a promotion push themselves following their impressive start to the season and will be gutted at missing out on Riquelme.

