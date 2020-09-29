Preston North End are reportedly in talks with Trabzonspor over midfielder Alan Browne according to Karadeniz Gazetesi.

The Turkish club have already acquired Lewis Baker on loan from Chelsea as well as Stoke City striker Benik Afobe for a temporary spell.

A fee of around €3.5million for Browne has been discussed by Preston and Trabzonspor with the midfielder looking set to leave Deepdale this transfer window.

The 25-year-old has featured in all three of Preston’s Championship games so far and scored four goals and registering two assists in 43 appearances last season.

Browne’s contract with Preston expires next summer and they will be cautious of allowing him to leave this year as opposed to him leaving as a free agent next summer.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the squad at Preston and they will be eager to keep one of their most important players.

Browne has been with Preston since 2014 and has contributed a number of goals and assists during that time and at just 25-years-old is certainly worth more than the fee being touted.

However, with his contract soon to expire Preston risk losing the midfielder at a lot less than he is worth should they not renew his current deal as soon as possible.

Browne has also won nine caps for his native Republic of Ireland highlighting the experience he has on the international stage as well as at Championship level.

Trabzonspor have already raided a couple of English clubs and it now appears they are set to raid another in Preston.

Would Alan Browne be a good signing for Trabzonspor?