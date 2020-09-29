Manchester United are unlikely to make a move for Bournemouth duo David Brooks or Josh King according to Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Brooks or King should their deal for Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund fail to materialise but it appears their stance has now changed on the situation.

United are more likely to look for an out-and-out winger such as Sancho and are also on the lookout for a striker whereas Brooks and King are more versatile players.

Manchester United had been reportedly keen on King with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to be an admirer but it seems their attentions now lie elsewhere.

Bournemouth have already lost a number of their key players with Callum Wilson, Aaron Ramsdale and Nathan Ake all having departed for Premier League clubs.

Manager Jason Tindall has reiterated his stance on any potential transfers saying: “First and foremost, it needs to be right for the football club and once it’s right for the football club then, as you’ve seen in the past, I don’t think it’s a club that will stand in anybody’s way providing that the club’s happy with and it meets the valuation of the player.”

“Until any offers come in for any players then they remain in Bournemouth regardless anyway. The squad are happy here. They know they’re at a fantastic club and it’s a club that’s going places and want to achieve something this year.”

This will come as music to the ears of Bournemouth fans with King and Brooks set to be hugely important players this season as they look to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Will David Brooks and Josh King stay at Bournemouth this summer?