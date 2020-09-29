Celtic could make a swoop for Bristol City midfielder Niclas Eliasson according to The Scottish Sun.

The first choice transfer for manager Neil Lennon is Charlton Athletic’s Alfie Doughty but he is prepared to turn his attentions to Eliasson if another bid for Doughty fails.

Eliasson’s contract with the Robins expires next summer and with him having fallen out of favour with the club since the start of the season they could allow him to leave and recoup funds rather than allow him to leave as a free agent next year.

Celtic are keen to make additions on the left-hand side of their team and have identified Eliasson as a possible alternative to Doughty.

The 24-year-old made 40 appearances for Bristol City last season, as they finished 12th in the Championship table whilst scoring three goals and providing 13 assists for the club.

Eliasson has only made appearances for Bristol City in the Carabao Cup this season and could be tempted by a move elsewhere in the search for regular first-team football.

Charlton are playing hardball over Doughty and are keen to keep him at the club meaning it looks likely that Celtic will make a play for Eliasson instead.

With Eliasson failing to get as many minutes as he would like for Bristol City it seems unlikely that either the player or the club would be completely against a move.

Bristol City have enjoyed a fine start to the season and have won all three games so far and sit second in the Championship table.

