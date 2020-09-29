Everton are set to bid around £25million for Norwich City star Ben Godfrey according to Football Insider.

The Toffees have been on the lookout for a new central defender for much of this transfer window and have identified Godfrey as their main priority.

Everton have held informal discussions over a possible deal but they are now said to be preparing bid of between £20million and £25million for the Englishman who has also been capped at international level for the England under-21’s.

Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be monitoring the centre-back with Norwich having already rejected an approach from the Cottagers with them eager to retain the 22-year-old.

Godfrey has featured in all three of Norwich’s Championship games so far and manager Daniel Farke is keen to keep him at the club but the opportunity to play in the Premier League once again may prove tempting for Godfrey to turn down.

The defender has three years remaining on his current deal and the Canaries will certainly demand a substantial fee for him should they have to reluctantly allow him to depart.

Everton have Michael Keane and Yerry Mina in defence but are eager to recruit to add more competition in defensive areas and with a deal for Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea looking unlikely they have now turned their attentions to Godfrey.

Godfrey made 30 league starts last season and made a good impression despite the Canaries finishing bottom of the table and ultimately being relegated to the Championship.

