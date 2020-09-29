Burnley are considering other options to Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The Clarets have been long-standing admirers of the Championship centre-back but are looking elsewhere for the time being.

Sean Dyche’s side are keen to bring some players through the door before the end of the transfer window and are eager to bring in a central defender.

Worrall would be ideal for the Lancashire side as he is young and has a bright future ahead of him. They could rekindle their interest in him if James Tarkowski is sold, but for now they are not pursuing a deal to bring him to Turf Moor.

The 23-year-old impressed last season for Forest and made 48 appearances in all competitions.

Worrall joined the Reds as a youngster in 2011 and rose up through the youth ranks with them. He gained his first taste of first team football on loan at Dagenham and Redbridge in League Two in 2016.

He was then handed his first senior start for Forest in a Championship fixture against Reading shortly after in October 2016.

Worrall has since been a regular starter, however, he was sent out on loan to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers in the 2018/19 season. He made 32 appearances in all competitions for Steven Gerrard’s side but returned to Forest at the end of that campaign.

The former England Under-21 international has become a man in-demand after his solid performances last term.

In other Forest news, Tobias Figueiredo is being linked with a departure, as per The72.

