Ebbsfleet United have signed ex-Watford and QPR defender Charlie Rowan, as announced by their official club website.

The centre-back has impressed enough on trial to earn a contract with the National League South side.

Rowan, who is 22 years old, has found a new club after spending the summer as a free agent. He was released by QPR when his deal with the Championship side expired.

The defender started his career at Watford and rose up through the youth ranks at Vicarage Road. He was a regular for the Hornets at youth levels but never made a senior appearance for the Hertfordshire side.

Rowan spent time on loan at League One side Accrington Stanley in 2018 before being released by Watford.

He was subsequently handed a deal by QPR and linked up with their Under-23’s set-up. He didn’t play for the R’s first-team last season under Mark Warburton but did have a brief spell on loan in the National League at Barnet.

Rowan played three times for the Bees before parting company with QPR this past summer.

Ebbsfleet handed him an opportunity on trial and he will now spend this season at least with the non-league side.

The Fleet were relegated to the National League South in the last campaign and are looking to bounce back to the fifth tier at the first time of asking. They are currently the home to ex-Ipswich Town and Millwall winger Lee Martin and former AFC Wimbledon midfielder Alfie Egan.

