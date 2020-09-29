Manchester United are ‘unlikely’ to move for AFC Bournemouth duo David Brooks and Josh King, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been linked with the Championship pair in this transfer window but are not expected to move for them.

Brooks, who is 23 years old, could now stay with the Cherries for the first-half of the season at least.

The Wales international scored seven goals in 33 games for the Cherries in his first season but spent the majority of the past campaign out injured as his side slipped into the second tier. Therefore, he could remain with Jason Tindall’s side to get some game time under his belt.

He joined Bournemouth two years ago from Sheffield United and could be a big player for them this term.

King, on the other hand, was heavily linked with Manchester United in January and those rumours have resurfaced this summer.

He started his career in England at Old Trafford and had loan spells away at Preston North End, Borussia Monchengladbach and Hull City before leaving permanently for Blackburn Rovers.

He joined Bournemouth in 2015 and has chipped in with in 50 goals in all competitions over the past five years, six of which came last season.

This news that Manchester United are taking a step back with their interest in Brooks and King is a big boost to the Cherries.

In other news, Solskjaer’s side could now turn their attentions to Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, as per The72.



Will Brooks stay at Bournemouth?