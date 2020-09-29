According to Goal, Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is set to stay put at Anfield after picking up an injury.

The youngster has been attracting attention from several Championship clubs including Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Millwall, Bristol City, and Nottingham Forest but now looks to be staying at Liverpool.

The sides in the second tier will now have to turn their attention to other transfer targets after Phillips picked up an injury. He was also attracting interest from clubs in the Netherlands and Germany.

The 23-year old spent last season on loan in the 2. Bundesliga, plying his trade for VfB Stuttgart. Die Roten were promoted to the first division after finishing second behind eventual Champions Arminia Bielefeld. Phillips played 19 times for Stuttgart throughout the season with two spells at the club.

After initially signing on loan in the summer on a six-month deal, he re-signed in January following a string of solid performances at the back.

Both Middlesbrough and Swansea look to be most keen to bolster their backline before transfer deadline day with both Neil Warnock and Steve Cooper believing it is a cause for concern.

As reported on The72 yesterday, Middlesbrough have just one centre-back fit for their up and coming fixture against Barnsley on Saturday after new signing Grant Hall picked up a calf strain. Whereas Swansea’s hierarchy have seen Mike van der Hoorn and Ben Wilmot both leave the club already this transfer window.

Bristol City, Stoke City, Millwall, and Nottingham Forest are all also being proactive in their attempts to sign a central defender before the window shuts on October 6th.