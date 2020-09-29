According to Football Insider, QPR, Portsmouth and Hull City are among the sides looking to strike a deal for ex-Aston Villa midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes, who has been a free agent since his release earlier this summer.

Earlier this summer, Aston Villa opted against renewing the deal of young midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes. The former Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town loan man has been without a club since his Villa Park departure and now, it is being claimed that a host of sides are battling for his services.

As per a report from Football Insider, QPR join five League One sides in chasing a deal for Doyle-Hayes. Portsmouth, Hull City, Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool and MK Dons are all said keen on the midfielder, with a bargain deal in the offing.

As a free agent, Doyle-Hayes would be a bargain signing for whoever succeeds in bringing him in. Prior to leaving Aston Villa, the free agent played three times for the club’s senior side, with most of his experience coming out on loan.

Doyle-Hayes impressed in a loan stint with Cheltenham last season, scoring once and laying on seven assists in 36 games across all competitions as Michael Duff’s side narrowly missed out on promotion to League One.

Now, with a host of sides interested in the former Aston Villa man, it will be interesting to see if Doyle-Hayes can secure a new move.

