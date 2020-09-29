According to a report from The Mirror (Transfer News Live, 29/09, 09:56), Swansea City and Reading are both looking to strike a deal for AFC Wimbledon star Joe Pigott, who could be available for as little as £200k.

AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott has enjoyed a thoroughly successful start to the 2020/21 campaign. His form from last season has carried over into the new campaign and now, it is being reported that he is attracting transfer interest from the Championship.

As per a report from The Mirror, Pigott is wanted by both Swansea City and Reading. The Championship pair are said to have been alerted by Pigott’s contract situation, with “a lot of interest” being drummed up.

Pigott’s deal with the Dons comes to an end at the end of this season and could be available for as little as £200k, a potential bargain for Championship sides.

Pigott has scored two goals and provided four assists in five games across all competitions for AFC Wimbledon this season. His goalscoring exploits take him to 34 goals in 110 games for the club, notching up 12 assists in the process. The striker found the back of the net nine times last year and will be looking to exceed that total this season.

The 26-year-old came through Charlton Athletic’s youth academy and spent time on loan away with Bromley, Gillingham, Newport County, Southend United and Luton Town. After leaving the Addicks in 2016, Pigott went on to play for Cambridge United and Maidstone before returning to the Football League with Wimbledon two and a half years ago.

