Nottingham Forest defender Tobias Figueiredo is ‘keen’ on a return to Portugal, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The centre-back could leave Sabri Lamouchi’s side before the end of the transfer window.

The Championship side are looking to offload some players over the coming weeks to reduce their squad size. The likes of Albert Adomah, Gaetan Bong, Michael Hefele, Zach Clough and Yuri Ribeiro could all move on.

Figueiredo, who is 26 years old, joined Forest in 2018 and has since made 63 appearances for them, chipping in with three goals.

However, he could be set to leave the club soon due to them signing defenders Scott McKenna and Tyler Blackett this summer.

Prior to his move to the City Ground, Figueiredo had spent his whole career to date in Portugal.

He joined Sporting Lisbon at the age of 12 having previously been at his local side SC Penalva do Castelo.

Figueiredo became a regular for Sporting’s B team and was promoted to their first team in 2014. However, he struggled to nail down a regular starting place and was loaned out to CF Reus in Spain. On his return to Sporting, he played 26 times in two seasons.

He was then loaned out to Sporting’s fellow Primeira Division side Nacional before joining Forest on loan in January 2018 on an initial loan deal that was made permanent a few months later.

Figueiredo could now be on his way back to Portugal over the coming weeks and this is a story to keep an eye on.

Will Figueiredo leave Forest?