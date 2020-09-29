According to a report from Football Insider, QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City are three of nine clubs chasing a deal for Liverpool youngster Liam Millar.

Some of Liverpool’s top young talents have already secured loan moves away from Anfield and more are expected to leave on temporary deals before the end of the summer transfer window. One of which is striker Liam Millar, who has been given the green light to make a move away.

Now, it has emerged that a huge six Championship sides are among the nine clubs who have registered their interest in a loan deal this summer.

A report from Football Insider has claimed that QPR, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Wycombe Wanderers, Millwall and Rotherham United are all showing an interest in signing Millar on loan this summer.

Not only that, but Scottish outfit Dundee United, Dutch side PEC Zwolle and Spanish side Rayo Vallecano are all eyeing a potential loan deal as well.

Millar, 21, can play through the middle of attack as well as out on the left-wing. The Canadian youngster has impressed in Liverpool’s youth ranks and played 36 times while out on loan with Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock.

With a hefty nine clubs in the chase for Millar, it will be interesting t see where the Canadian international is plying his trade by the end of the transfer window.

