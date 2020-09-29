Speaking to German news outlet Bild, SV Darmstadt sporting director Carsten Wehlmann has confirmed that the club have received a bid for striker Serdar Dursun, who has been linked with a move to Derby County.

As reported here on The72 earlier this week, Derby County are looking to bolster their attacking ranks with a striker signing before the end of the transfer window.

The Rams have identified SV Darmstadt striker Serdar Dursun as one of their targets and it has been claimed that a bid has come in for the 28-year-old attacker. Now, the rumours have been confirmed by the club’s sporting director Carsten Wehlmann.

Speaking to Bild about the links, Wehlmann remained coy on the interest in Dursun and didn’t reveal who had made the bid but confirmed that an offer has come in for the striker. He said:

“Yes, there is an offer for Serdar Dursun. I won’t say more about it.”

A report from the Derby Telegraph provides further insight into Derby County’s striker pursuit, saying that Dursun is one of “three or four” options as Phillip Cocu pursues the signing of another striker before the end of the window.

Dursun has spent his career so far playing in Turkey and Germany. He enjoyed a thoroughly successful 2019/20 campaign, in which he netted 19 goals and laid on six assists in 36 games for Darmstadt across all competitions.

