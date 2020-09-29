Crystal Palace’s pursuit of Brentford winger Said Benrahma is ‘ongoing’, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Eagles have been heavily linked with the Algeria international and their interest in him could go down to the wire.

Brentford are facing a real battle to keep him at the club between now and the end of the transfer window.

Benrahma, who is 25 years old, helped Thomas Frank’s side get to the Championship Play-Off final last season by scoring 17 goals in all competitions.

Crystal Palace are in the hunt for some more attacking reinforcements over the coming weeks and have identified him as a key target.

Benrahma joined Brentford in the summer of 2018 from Nice for a fee of just £1.5 million and is now seen as one of the brightest talents outside of the Premier League.

He started his career with spells as a youngster at NRB Bethioua, Balma SC and Colomiers before Nice snapped him up in 2013. He soon became a regular for their reserve side and later went on to make 18 appearances for their first-team, scoring three times.

Benrahma was shipped out on loan to Angers, Gazelec Ajaccio and LB Chateauroux before Brentford spotted him and brought him to London just under two years ago.

Their transfer policy has paid dividends with Benrahma once again and they will make a hefty profit on him when he does eventually leave them.

In other Crystal Palace news, they have also been linked with ex-Hull City left-back Max Clark, as per The72.

