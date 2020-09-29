Charlton Athletic have taken ex-West Brom winger Stanley Asomugha, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The youngster spent time on trial at fellow League One side Sunderland last season but the Black Cats opted against signing him.

Asomugha, who is 19 years old, was named in the Charlton’s Under-23’s squad against Watford on Monday.

The wide man rose up through the youth ranks at West Brom but parted company with the Midlands club earlier this year. He is a free agent and has been weighing up his next move.

Charlton could now hand him a route back into the game as they eye more signings before the end of the transfer window.

The Addicks’ boss, Lee Bowyer, has confirmed he wants more signings, as per a report by London News Online: “We lost 12 players at the end of last season and have only brought in five – so we’re seven down on the squad we need. If the loans are U21 they don’t count towards the budget. That’s unfortunately the way it is.

“What makes it worse is there was a player we had lined up and someone took him because we couldn’t sign him. He would’ve been a good player for us but it was out of our control [with the transfer embargo]. Now we can start signing players but some we wanted have moved on now.”

It will be interesting to see if the London club offer a deal to Asomugha after his trial. There is no doubt they need more bodies in their squad.





Will Charlton sign Asomugha?