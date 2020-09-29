According to a report from The Scottish Sun, Celtic are eyeing Bristol City star Niclas Eliasson as a potential alternative to Charlton Athletic prodigy Alfie Doughty.

As covered here on The72, reports have been heavily linking Charlton Athletic youngster Alfie Doughty with a move to Scottish champions Celtic. The Addicks have stood strong in their efforts to keep Doughty and it was recently claimed that Celtic would be making “one last offer” for the starlet.

Now, a report from The Scottish Sun has emerged claiming that Bristol City’s Niclas Eliasson has been identified as a potential replacement. Neil Lennon is determined to add a new left-sided defender and sees Eliasson as a possible wing-back option.

Eliasson was linked with a move to Celtic in the January transfer window- also covered here on The72 – but the rumours failed to develop into anything serious at the time. Now, with Celtic showing interest again, it will be interesting to see if the inks materialise into anything further before the end of the window.

Eliasson has one year remaining on his contract at Ashton Gate and since the departure of Lee Johnson has fallen down the pecking order. He is yet to appear in the Championship this season, with his only game time coming in the EFL Cup.

With the Robins, Eliasson has played 95 times in three years, netting seven goals and laying on an impressive 21 assists.

Bristol City fans, would you be willing to let Eliasson go this summer or is he a player you want to keep at Ashton Gate? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll below.

Niclas Eliasson - stay or go?