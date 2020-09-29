Fulham are ‘still interested’ in signing Watford centre-back Craig Dawson, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 29.09.20, 20.03).

The Cottagers are desperate for defensive reinforcements after a tough start to life back in the Premier League.

They could now throw Dawson a top flight lifeline in an attempt to tighten up their backline.

Dawson, who is 30 years old, only moved to Vicarage Road last summer but couldn’t prevent the Hertfordshire side getting relegated to the Championship.

The experienced defender started his career in non-league with Radcliffe Borough before he was snapped up by Rochdale in 2009. After an impressive campaign with them in League Two, West Brom signed him in August 2010 but loaned him back out to Rochdale. Dawson scored a combined 22 goals from defence in his two seasons with the Dale.

He had a brief loan stint at Bolton Wanderers in 2013 before establishing himself as a key player at the Hawthorns.

Dawson spent nine years in the Midlands, making 225 appearances and chipping in with 15 goals.

Watford came calling last year after he spent the year before in the Championship but he finds himself back in the second tier again now.

However, Fulham could change that and may lure him to Craven Cottage before the end of the transfer window.

In other Watford news, their winger Ismaila Sarr has emerged on Manchester United’s radar and they could make a move for him over the coming weeks, as per The72.

Should Fulham move for Dawson?