Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and Shrewsbury Town are all interested in Ross County striker Ross Stewart, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The Scottish forward is attracting plenty of interest from below the border and could leave before the end of the transfer window. League One side Fleetwood Town are also being linked.

Stewart, who is 24 years old, scored 11 goals in all competitions for Ross County last season and has so far managed to bag twice in the new campaign.

Their boss, Stuart Kettlewell, has said: “There’s been another couple of bids for Ross but they’ve still fallen seriously short.”

It appears the Scottish Premiership side are holding out for around £1 million.

Stewart started his career at Albion Rovers and scored 12 goals in 25 games for them in the Scottish League One to earn a move to St. Mirren in 2017.

He went onto play 21 times for the Buddies, chipping in with three goals, and was also loaned out to Alloa Athletic during his time in Paisley.

Ross County then swooped to sign him in 2018 and he has since been a key player for them, helping them win promotion from the Scottish Championship in his first year.

Sheffield Wednesday have had a busy transfer window but have not stopped their recruitment just yet with their sights set on securing more deals over the coming weeks. However, the Championship outfit will have to face competition from third tier sides to bring Stewart to Hillsborough.

In other Owls news, they are on the verge of signing Callum Paterson from Cardiff City, as per The72.

