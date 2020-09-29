Manchester United are considering a move for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been linked with a swoop for him throughout this transfer window and could make their move before the end of the transfer window.

The Red Devils have been after Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, but may have to turn attentions to Sarr now.

Sarr, who is 22 years old, is believed to be valued at around £45 million by Watford. He made his first appearance of the season for Vladimir Ivic’s side in their 1-0 win over rivals Luton Town last time out, but the Championship side are still expecting a real battle to keep hold of him.

Watford paid a hefty fee in the region of £30 million to lure Sarr to the top flight from Rennes last summer and he still has four years left to run on his contract with the Hertfordshire side.

The 22-year-old scored six goals and gained six assists in 30 appearances in all competitions this past season as the Hornets slipped into the second tier.

He started his career in Senegal at Generation Foot before moving to France to play a year at Metz in 2016. He then switched to Rennes and scored 18 goals in 77 games for the Ligue 1 side to earn a big-money move to England.

Manchester United could now throw Sarr a Premier League lifeline over the coming weeks.

In other Watford news, they are set to sign Nigeria international William Troost-Ekong, as per The72.

Will Sarr go to Man U?