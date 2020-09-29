QPR boss Mark Warburton left out Joe Lumley against Middlesbrough last time out due to his uncertain contract situation, as per a report by the Brent and Kilburn Times.

The goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of this season and has been tipped for a move away, with fellow Championship side Birmingham City linked with him, as per The72.

However, the Blues won’t be moving for him now having already signed two goalkeepers in this transfer window.

Lumley, who is 25 years old, started QPR’s opening two games of the new campaign but was replaced by Seny Dieng against Boro.

Warburton explained why: “It’s down to contracts. We’ve got players at different stages with their contract 1/8 talks 3/8 and my squad reflected that. Players can get distracted by different things. I’ve got to pick the right squad and that was the right squad for today.

“I was very impressed with Seny. I thought he had presence, his handling was good, he did well under pressure and his distribution is obviously good – he can throw it and release it. I thought he reassured the back four as well. He must be really pleased with his contribution. I’ve got to pick what is right at the time and do what’s best for the club. Seny was my choice and I was very pleased with him.”

Lumley could still depart the Hoops over the coming weeks if the right offer comes in. The London club might be keen to get a fee for him to avoid losing him for nothing next year. In addition, they have two other senior ‘keepers on their books in Dieng and Liam Kelly.

In other QPR news, their target Jordan Jones could end up staying at Rangers, as per The72.



Will Lumley leave QPR?