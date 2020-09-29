Speaking to Lincolnshire Live, Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has tipped Nottingham Forest youngster Brennan Johnson to bring “real quality” to his side after making his debut at the weekend.

Last week, Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson completed a loan move to Lincoln City. The Championship side opted to let Johnson out on a temporary basis to allow him to pick up more experience of the senior game and at the weekend, he made his debut to the Imps.

Johnson came off the bench in a 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic, featuring for the last 20 minutes of the tie as Lincoln City continued their strong start to the season.

After the game, Lincoln boss Michael Appleton spoke to Lincolnshire Live about the arrival of Johnson and his debut, saying:

“I thought he was great. He’s going to bring real quality to us, not only as someone who can assist goals but someone who can score goals as well. It was a difficult game for him to come into because they [Charlton] are a really physical side, but I thought he handled it really well.

“I think his best position is a 10, but with our options at this moment, it’s going to be difficult for us to do that.

“It will evolve because he can play either side, he can play as a nine. He’s not going to be a nine like Hopps [Tom Hopper], but he can play in that position.”

