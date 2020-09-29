A report from Football Insider has claimed that Birmingham City midfielder Gary Gardner is wanted by fellow Championship side Bournemouth.

Birmingham City midfielder Gary Gardner only joined Birmingham City in a permanent deal last summer. Now, it has been claimed that the former Aston Villa youngster is wanted by another Championship side.

As per a report from Football Insider, fellow second-tier outfit Bournemouth are hoping to strike a deal for Gardner. The midfielder is wanted by Jason Tindall and it is said that a deal in excess of £1m is in the offing.

After not starting in any of Birmingham City’s first three games of the Championship season, Bournemouth are looking to tempt Gardner to the south coast before the end of the summer transfer window.

Gardner, 29, has played in 84 games across all competitions for the Blues, first joining the club in an initial loan deal in the summer of 2018. In the process, the midfielder has netted six goals and laid on five assists across all competitions.

Gardner picked up most of his senior experience out on loan. While with Aston Villa, the former England youth international spent time on loan with Coventry City, Sheffield Wednesday, Brighton and Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest and Barnsley.

