According to The Courier, Scottish Premiership side Dundee United are eyeing a loan deal for Reading striker Marc McNulty.

Earlier this summer, Reading striker Marc McNulty expressed his interest in a return to Scotland. The former Sunderland and Coventry City man spent a stint on loan with Hibernian last season and said he would be open to making a move back to Scotland.

Now, it has emerged that Scottish Premiership side Dundee United are interested in bringing McNulty in this summer. The striker is wanted on loan by the Tannadice club but it is said that there are other clubs looking to bring McNulty in on before the end of the window.

Should he complete a move to Dundee United, McNulty would partner up with Lawrence Shankland, who has previously been linked with a move to the Championship thanks to his goalscoring exploits.

Excluding two loan spells with Hibernian, McNulty has been playing in England since 2014, when he joined Sheffield United from Livingston. He spent time on loan with Portsmouth and Bradford City before joining Coventry City in 2017.

With the Sky Blues, McNulty netted an impressive 28 goals and provided 11 assists in 52 games. His form with Coventry earned a move to Reading, where he has found the back of the net just once, spending time on loan with the aforementioned Sunderland and Hibs.

Reading fans, would you like to see McNulty stay at the club or would you let him leave on loan? Let us know what your thoughts on the interest are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Marc McNulty - stay or go?