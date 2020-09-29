Scottish side Hearts have moved to bring in former Middlesbrough and Bradford City midfielder Andy Halliday, confirming the arrival of the recently released Rangers man on their official club website.

Former Middlesbrough and Bradford City midfielder Andy Halliday was released by Rangers earlier this summer and since he has been on the lookout for a new club.

Following the end of his contract with the Scottish Premiership side, Halliday has joined another Scottish club. Scottish Championship side Hearts have confirmed the signing of the midfielder, bringing him in on a two-year contract with the club, keeping him at Tynecastle until 2022.

Upon the confirmation of Halliday’s arrival, Robbie Neilson – Hearts’ former MK Dons boss – expressed his delight at the club’s latest arrival, saying:

“I’m really pleased to be able to bring in someone of Andy’s experience and quality. He’s played top-level football in Scotland and in the English Championship and was a mainstay at Rangers for years.

“He’s also got experience of the Scottish Championship so he knows what this level is about and, more importantly, how to win. Andy’s really driven and determined and I want that on the park. I think he’ll do well for us and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Halliday, 28, spent five years playing in England. He joined Middlesbrough in 2010 and played 42 times for the club, spending time on loan with Walsall, Blackpool and Bradford City, joining the latter on a permanent deal in 2015.

