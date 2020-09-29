Watford have confirmed the departure of midfielder Roberto Pereyra on their official club website, with former club Udinese Calcio bringing him back to the Serie A.

Argentina international Roberto Pereyra has become the latest player to depart Watford upon their relegation to the Championship. Pereyra’s time at Vicarage Road has come to an end after four years with the club, completing a return to the Serie A to link up with former side Udinese Calcio.

Pereyra has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Udinese, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

Upon the confirmation of Pereyra’s arrival, Udinese manager Pierpaolo Marino spoke to the Serie A side’s official club website about the club’s latest signing. He said that he is “delighted” to link up with Pereyra again, saying it is a “fabulous” purchase.

“We are delighted to be able to embrace Pereyra,” Marino said.

“[He is] a top international player who does not need to be presented technically. It represents for us a purchase fabulous.”

Pereyra, who is rated at £8m on Transfermarkt, has spent the last four years with Watford, joining from Italian giants Juventus in 2016. In his time with the Hornets, Pereyra has played in 115 games across all competitions, laying on 11 assists and finding the back of the net 18 times in the process.

In his first stint with Udinese, Pereyra scored eight goals and provided 10 assists in 104 games and will be looking forward to adding to that total in his second stint.

