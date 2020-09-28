It was breaking news yesterday that Leeds United had offered Norwich City £15m for their exciting young attacker, Todd Cantwell. The news itself came via a tweet from sports journalist Pete O’Rourke.

It was certainly a move that would fit the criteria and modus operandi of Leeds United’s recruitment and retention plans. He’s young, has bags of potential and has already impressed in the one Premier League season that he featured in with the Canaries.

It was, of course, a season where Norwich came bouncing back down to the Championship with a resounding bang. After the highs of their promotion; it was a grind and back down to earth for the Norfolk-based side. However, it was a season when youngster Cantwell performed well – catching the eye.

He certainly must have caught the eye of the scouting staff at Elland Road if the Whites had entered a £15m, off-the-bat bid to secure his services. However, just as all that glitters isn’t gold; not all that is seen as a bid in football is as it seems. That’s according to the following tweeted reply to a question that he was asked by a curious Leeds United fan.

people I spoke to yesterday were playing the Cantwell link down. It's not to say there's nothing in it at all but Cuisance is a major target — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) September 28, 2020

Leeds United have had a decent start to their first Premier League campaign in 16 years with two wins against Fulham (4-3) and Sheffield United (1-0) after that exciting, 4-3 opening day loss to champions Liverpool.

Norwich’s Cantwell is thought to be looking for a way back into the Premier League. It was thought that he had one guaranteed with Leeds United. However, as Phil Hay indicates, that might not be as it forst seems.

Is Todd Canwell too good to play in the Sky Bet Championship with Norwich City?