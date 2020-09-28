Speaking to the Watford Observer, Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley has said that he feels “honoured” to have worn the captain’s armband in the absence of Troy Deeney.

In the absence of Troy Deeney, midfielder Tom Cleverley has taken Watford’s armband. He has led the Hornets out in all three of Watford’s Championship games, leading them to two wins and a draw.

He skippered Vladimir Ivic’s side to a 1-0 win over rivals Luton Town at the weekend and now, Cleverley has opened up being handed the armband in recent weeks.

Speaking to the Watford Observer about being named captain for the past three Championship games, Cleverley said that he isn’t getting carried away by being given the armband, expressing that it is an “honour”. He said:

“It’s an honour first of all. It’s the club I’ve played more games for than any other in my career, I’ve seen the change from when I came on loan to coming back and I care a lot about this football club, so in only my third game as captain to have a win over Luton, is again an honour.

“We know it’s only three games, so we’re not getting carried away just yet. [The captaincy] is just game-by-game for me at the minute.

“Troy’s my pal and he’s the natural leader of the group, but whenever I’m asked to captain the club I feel like I’m up to the job and I’m proud to do it. It’s game-by-game at the minute.”

Since first joining Watford on an initial loan deal in January 2017, Cleverley has played in 116 games across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and laying on 11 assists in the process.

