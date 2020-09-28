As per a report from The Telegraph, Bournemouth striker Josh King has emerged as a potential option for Spurs as they look to bring in a back up to star man Harry Kane.

Over the course of the summer transfer window, a wide range of Bournemouth players have been linked with moves away from the club. While Callum Wilson and Nathan Ake have secured transfers and the likes of David Brooks, Dan Gosling and Josh King have all been linked.

Now, it has been claimed that the latter mentioned King is attracting interest from Premier League outfit Spurs. The Norwegian striker is being lined up by Jose Mourinho, with the Spurs boss determined to add to his attacking ranks.

The lack of depth in the number nine role has been a problem for Spurs recently. Now, it is being said that King is being looked at as a possible back up option for Kane.

King, 26, has been with Bournemouth for five years but could leave the club this summer after their relegation. Over the course of his time with the club, he has netted 50 goals in 171 games for the Cherries, also laying on 17 assists. Amid their relegation, he has been linked with a Premier League return, with a host of sides credited with interest.

