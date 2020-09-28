Everton are set to join the race for Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Godfrey is the subject of speculation linking him with a move to Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham as well as Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

Everton have made a brilliant start to their Premier League season but are still keen to bring in further additions to their defence and have identified Godfrey as a potential incoming.

The Toffees have been linked with Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea but with discussions not progressing they could now turn their attentions to Godfrey.

The 22-year-old was a regular in the Canaries defence last season despite their relegation to the Championship and has played in all three of their matches so far this campaign.

Norwich have so far only lost Jamaal Lewis who made the move to Newcastle United and have managed to keep the nucleus of their squad from last season but Godfrey could be one of their next players they could lose.

The youngster looks a bright prospect and his performances last season proved that he was not out of place in the Premier League.

It would be a huge blow for Norwich to lose the defender who still has three years remaining on his current contract and the Championship side would likely demand a significant fee for them to even consider allowing him to leave Carrow Road.

Although Everton have looked impressive in midfield and attacking areas there have still been some defensive frailties and manager Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to add further reinforcements before the window closes.

Would Ben Godfrey be a good signing for Everton?