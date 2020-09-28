Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams has admitted that he thought he would have left the club already, adding that “we’ll have to wait and see” if anything pans out.

As covered here on The72 earlier this summer, Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams has been heavily linked with a move away from Ewood Park.

Fellow Championship side Swansea City have been said keen on Williams, while MLS sides have also been credited with interest in the Republic of Ireland international.

As of yet, Williams has not left the club and has been involved in Tony Mowbray’s starting 11 in the early stages of the season. He has formed a good partnership with Darragh Lenihan, helping Blackburn keep clean sheets in comfortable wins over both Wycombe Wanderers and Derby County.

Now, Williams has moved to address his future at Ewood Park. Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph he said he hopes he has proved himself to Mowbray but admitted that he will “wait and see” how his situation pans out. He said:

“Yeah, to be completely honest with you,” Williams said when asked if he thought he would have left the club already.

“Football changes quickly, but all I wanted to do is work hard and play football and hopefully I’ve shown the gaffer I can do that in the last couple of weeks. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Williams, 27, has played 145 times for Blackburn Rovers since signing from Bristol City in August 2016. In the process, he has netted six goals and laid on 12 assists, also transitioning from left-back to centre-back.

