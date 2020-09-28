Nottingham Forest have been handed a boost in their pursuit of West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki following an update from The Athletic’s Steve Madeley.

The transfer window is still open for a couple of weeks for EFL clubs and West Brom are thought to be willing to allow Grosicki to leave in this window.

Forest have already made a number of additions but they have endured a frustrating start to their Championship season and could yet seek to add further players before the window closes.

There have been reports that they are interested in West Brom winger Grosicki who only arrived at the Hawthorns back in January as he made the move from Hull City for around £800,000.

However, Madeley has suggested that Grosicki appears to be out of the picture at West Brom and could be one of the players they would allow to leave in order to recoup funds and remove someone off their wage bill.

Interesting to see if anyone leaves The Hawthorns, too. We know Charlie Austin would be available if the right deal presents itself and Kenneth Zohore is clearly surplus to requirements. Kamil Grosicki also seems to be out of the picture. #WBA — Steve Madeley (@SteveMadeley78) September 28, 2020

Grosicki made a real name for himself at Hull City and was one of their best performers in the 2018/19 campaign but since he has moved to West Brom he has failed to find his best form on a consistent basis.

The 32-year-old certainly has quality that is without doubt and has pace and trickery to frighten any defence in the Championship but there are still question marks over whether he can have the same impact in the Premier League.

Forest will be eager to bring in an ‘in-form Grosicki’ who could be a shrewd acquisition and bring real quality to the side this season to improve their frailties in attack.

