Speaking to Lincolnshire Live, Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has confirmed that West Brom loanee Callum Morton is set for “a couple months out”after suffering a shoulder injury.

Lincoln City moved to bring West Brom youngster Callum Morton in on a temporary basis earlier this summer, adding him to their attacking ranks.

The Imps snapped him up after a thoroughly successful loan spell with Northampton Town last season. With the Cobblers, he netted eight goals in 12 games as he helped them complete a return to League One.

Now, after featuring in five games for Lincoln City, Morton has been dealt an injury blow. The 20-year-old has suffered a shoulder/pectoral injury during training and manager Michael Appleton has moved to provide an update on the injury.

Speaking to Lincolnshire Live, Appleton confirmed that Morton is set to face a “couple months out” on the sidelines. He said:

“We’re hoping that we’re going to get slightly better news than we did originally. But it looks like it may be a couple of months out for him, which is going to be a blow because I think everyone realises the qualities he’s got and the strengths he has.

“Having said that, we’ve got other players in the squad and it’s up to them to take their opportunity. Hopefully, by the time Callum does come back, we’re in a decent position and can integrate him back into it.”

Appleton also discussing the possibility of bringing in a potential short-term replacement for Morton. He said that he won’t be begging the board for a new striker, with Tom Hopper and Jordan Adebayo-Smith – who is being lined up for a potential loan move away – the club’s current attacking options.

