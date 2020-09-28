According to a report from Football Insider, Fulham have had an approach for Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey knocked back as Scott Parker looks to add to his ranks before the end of the window.

After their relegation to the Championship, some of Norwich City’s star players have been linked with moves away from Carrow Road. Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia have been subject of constant speculation and now, defender Ben Godfrey is being linked with a Premier League return.

Earlier this summer, we covered reports here on The72 regarding rumoured French interest in Godfrey. Now, Fulham have been linked with a move for the Canaries centre-back.

As per a report from Football Insider, the Cottagers are looking to bring Godfrey in and made an approach for the England youth international. However, Norwich City knocked back Fulham’s approach as they want Godfrey to stay and help the club in their efforts to return to the top flight.

The report adds that Fulham are looking to bring Huddersfield Town man Terence Kongolo back to Craven Cottage, also covered here on The72. If they fail in their pursuit of Kongolo, alternatives such as Godfrey are being lined up.

Since moving to Carrow Road in January 2016 from York City, Godfrey has made 78 appearances for the club, laying on two assists and finding the back of the net five times. He has emerged as one of Norwich City’s standout stars in recent seasons as with rumours persisting, it will be interesting to see if he is still a Norwich player by the end of the transfer window.

