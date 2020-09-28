West Ham United are set to make a £15million bid for Swansea City defender Joe Rodon according to Football Insider.

The Hammers have been on the hunt for a new centre-back in recent weeks and have seen three bids rejected for Burnley defender James Tarkowski and could now turn their attentions to Rodon.

Swansea are in need of recouping funds due to their financial situation following the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic and could be forced to sell Rodon to raise extra money.

West Ham are said to be willing to bid around £15million which would be an invaluable amount of money for the Swans and too tempting to turn down.

Rodon has two years remaining on his current deal with Swansea and is thought to be keen to make a move to the Premier League.

The defender has played in every game for Swansea so far this season and was an integral part of their team which reached the play-off semi-finals in the last campaign.

The Hammers have also held talks over a potential transfer for St Etienne defender Wesley Fofana but have been unable to reach an agreement with the French side.

Rodon has played over 50 times for the Welsh club and is considered to be one of the best central defenders outside the Premier League and could be a real coup for David Moyes’ side.

West Ham have struggled defensively in recent times and have sold academy product Grady Diangana to West Bromwich Albion to recoup funds in order to reinvest in their defence.

Would Joe Rodon be a good signing for West Ham?