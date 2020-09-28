Norwich City defender is a shock target for Bayern Munich who could make an official bid for him according to The Daily Mail.

Ajax full-back Sergino Dest snubbed Bayern for a move to Barcelona who had also shown an interest in Aarons.

Barcelona had made an offer to Norwich of an initial loan with an option to buy him for £20million but the Canaries rejected this as they wanted a guaranteed fee leaving the door open for Munich to now attempt their luck.

The 20-year-old has been on the transfer radar of a number of European clubs and Norwich could face a real battle to retain him if one of them makes a substantial offer for his services.

Bayern had been in the running for Dest but with his preferred destination having been Barcelona they did draw up a list of alternatives and it appears Aarons is at the top of it.

The full-back is versatile with him able to play at right-back or left-back and he made 36 appearances in the Premier League for Norwich City last season.

Aarons is considered to be one of the brightest young talents outside the top-flight and at just 20-years-old he has plenty of room for development.

He has also played for the England under-19’s and under-21’s making seven appearances in both age groups.

Aarons has not made public any intention to leave Norwich but with Munich circling and with the offer of Champions League football and playing a higher level, a move to the German side may prove too tempting to turn down.

Would Max Aarons be a good signing for Bayern Munich?