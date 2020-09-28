Crystal Palace may not continue their pursuit of Brentford winger Said Benrahma according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Palace are said to be one of the club bidding for the signature of the Algerian who lit up the Championship last season as he helped guide the Bees to the play-off final where they lost to Fulham.

The winger is rated at around £20million but with Palace having already bought in Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers it is unsure whether they would be willing to spend that amount of another winger who is unproven in the Premier League.

Aston Villa, Leeds United and Fulham are all said to have been monitoring Benrahma during this transfer window but Palace were thought to the only club who were willing to bid for him.

Benrahma scored 17 goals and provided nine assists during the 2019/20 season and has been linked with a move away since Brentford failed to win promotion.

The 25-year-old did feature for the Bees in their game at the weekend and manager Thomas Frank has made no secret of his desire to keep Benrahma at the club.

Brentford have already lost their top scorer from last season Ollie Watkins who left to join Aston Villa and for them to lose Benrahma as well would represent a huge blow to the Championship side.

With Palace having new acquisition Eze as well as Andros Townsend and no transfer currently materialising for Wilfried Zaha they may see themselves as well stocked in wide areas which could be the reason for their doubts in pursuing Benrahma.

There is no doubt that keeping the Algerian winger at the club could prove vital in Brentford’s hopes of making another push for promotion.

