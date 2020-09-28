Derby County could be set to make a shock move for West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin according to Derbyshire Live.

The Rams have been linked with Keinan Davis in recent weeks but with the forward having signed a new long-term deal with Aston Villa any deal for him looks to be dead in the water.

Serdar Dursun who plays in the Bundesliga 2 is also a name that Derby have been linked with but the most surprising could be a swoop for Austin.

The 31-year-old has only featured in the Carabao Cup for West Brom this season and has failed to make the bench in their last two Premier League games.

It appears he may be surplus to requirements at the Hawthorns despite his 11 goals last season helping them to win promotion to the Premier League.

Both Austin and Kenneth Zohore have been linked with a move to Derby with Slaven Bilic willing to let one of them leave for the right price.

West Brom are doing their utmost to recoup funds in order to bring in Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant and a deal to take Austin to Derby may be a wise move for both player and club.

Derby are looking for a striker to replace Chris Martin who was released by the club and left to join Bristol City.

The Rams have lost all three of their Championship games so far including last weekend’s 4-0 hammering by Blackburn Rovers and manager Philip Cocu could be under further pressure if their poor recent form continues.

Derby will be keen to bring in at least one striker to help boost their goalscoring prowess and get back on track in the Championship.

Would Charlie Austin be a good signing for Derby County?