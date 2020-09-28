West Bromwich Albion are in talks with Huddersfield Town over a loan deal for striker Karlan Grant according to the Express & Star.

Discussions between West Brom and Huddersfield appear to have stalled in recent weeks with it believed that the Premier League side are struggling to afford the initial fee for Grant.

Both clubs are said to value Grant at around £18million but the Terriers are wanting a more substantial fee upfront than the Midlands club are able to afford.

However, as a compromise, West Brom are now said to be wanting Grant on an initial temporary deal with a huge loan fee to be paid to the Championship side.

The loan fee could be worth around £5million which would allow Huddersfield to replace Grant whilst also getting a player who seemingly doesn’t want to be at the club off their wage bill for the season.

Should West Brom avoid relegation they would then purchase Grant on a permanent deal and pay the remaining £13million upon their top-flight survival.

Grant scored 19 goals for Huddersfield last season and is seen as one of the best strikers outside the Premier League but with last week’s announcement of no fans being allowed back in stadiums for the foreseeable future this has once again affected clubs’ financial situations.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic has reiterated how important it is for his side to bring in a striker before the window closes.

“I can only hope at this moment – I think something will happen because we needed it.”

“I’ve said it from the beginning, I keep saying that and I hope the owners will recognise the situation – even after the Chelsea game – and try to strengthen our team.

Would Karlan Grant be a good signing for West Brom?