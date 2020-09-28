Following a suspected calf tear against former side Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, Middlesbrough defender Grant Hall is to have a scan this week, the club has confirmed.

The injury leaves Middlesbrough with just one central-defender fit to face Barnsley at the weekend. However, Dael Fry only returned to action this weekend and is still making his way back to full fitness following a lack of playing time and lack of a pre-season in his legs.

Fry will most likely play alongside right-back Anfernee Dijksteel and central-midfielder Paddy McNair in the centre of defence, with both players performing well in unfamiliar roles.

Youngster Nathan Wood was an unused substitute in Boro’s opening day clash with Watford, but has since not appeared in the matchday squad against Bournemouth or QPR and so he also may not be fit to play a part against Barnsley this week.

Speaking after the Teessiders’ draw with QPR on Saturday, assistant manager Kevin Blackwell spoke out about Hall’s injury.

“It was unfortunate for Grant, particularly coming back to his former club as well,” he said.

“He’s got a calf strain so he’ll be scanned on Monday and we’ll see where we go from there.

“It could be a few weeks that’s he out, but until we get that scan we don’t know the extent of the damage.”

This is a huge blow for Middlesbrough and leaves them threadbare at the back for their up and coming fixtures. After Barnsley they face joint top of the table duo Reading and Bristol City in quick succession.