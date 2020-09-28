Derby County are being linked with a move for SV Darmstadt striker Serdar Dursun, as per a report by Turkish news outlet Hurriyet.

The Rams could see the 6ft 3inc striker as someone to boost their attacking options.

Dursun, who is 28 years old, has been with Darmstadt for the past two years and has scored 30 goals in 74 appearances for the 2. Bundesliga side.

Derby have lost their opening three games of the Championship season and are in need of some new signings.

Dursun has proven himself in the German second tier and it would be interesting to see how he would get on in England.

The forward started his career as a youngster at Hannover 96 before moving to Turkey in 2011 to join Eskişehirspor. He spent three years on the books there, but spent most of that time out on loan at Sanliurfaspor and Denizlispor.

Dursun signed for Fatih Karagümrük in 2014 and bagged 19 goals for them over two seasons before going back to Germany for a two-year stint at Greuther Fürth.

He rocked up at Darmstadt in 2018 and is now in his third season with the former Bundesliga outfit. However, Derby could now try and lure him to Pride Park before the end of the transfer window.

It has been a dismal start to the new campaign for Phillip Cocu’s side and they need to start picking up some points. Signing Dursun would give them a boost and provide something different in attack.

Should Derby sign Dursun?