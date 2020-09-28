Rangers winger Jordan Jones could end up staying at Ibrox in this transfer window, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The Northern Ireland international has been linked with a move to the Championship, with the likes of QPR, Stoke City and Middlesbrough linked with him over recent weeks.

However, Jones was a surprise starter for Rangers in their 5-1 win over Motherwell last time out, with his last start coming in January.

Jones, who is 25 years old, looked almost certain to leave Ibrox this summer having fallen out of favour under Steven Gerrard.

Even he has admitted he thought his time in Glasgow was over, as per the Daily Record: “Probably yeah, if I’m honest. Some weeks it’s hard to see if you’re ever going to get a chance again and if you can keep going.

“You’ve got to be mentally strong and I feel I’m a lot better at things like that now and being mentally strong and not going in moods and sulking around the place. You’re at a massive club and you’ve got to be grateful for the opportunity when you do get it. When you do, you’ve got to make the most of it.”

Jones joined Rangers last year from Kilmarnock, having previously scored 11 goals in 118 appearances for them.

He has since played 17 times for Gerrard’s men and has chipped in with a single goal.

After starting in their win over Motherwell, could Jones be involved more in their plans this season?

Will Jones stay at Rangers?