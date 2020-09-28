Speaking to Eastern Daily Press reporter David Freezer, Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has said the club have received no bids for playmaker Todd Cantwell amid claims of a Leeds United bid.

As covered here on The72, reports have claimed that Leeds United are looking to sign Norwich City playmaker Todd Cantwell. The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Carrow Road and speculation ins unlikely to die down with the end of the window nearing.

Leeds United are reported to have made a bid for Cantwell and now, Canaries boss Daniel Farke has moved to address the links. Speaking to reporter David Freezer, Farke said that the club are yet to receive any bids for players. He said:

DF says "no offers are in for any player" as far as he's aware, as he comes to a close on Buendia and Cantwell being distracted. — David Freezer (@davefreezer) September 27, 2020

Farke went on to say that he made decisions to omit Cantwell and fellow star man Emi Buendia from the side because he did not think the pair were focused enough on the task at hand, insisting he will not be picking players based on their name or reputation.

"I watched our training week and I pick a team on these players are fully focused and desired to represent the yellow shirt," Farke says of Cantwell and Buendia absence. "I never pick a team because of the name, potential or what someone has done in the past." Were both fit #NCFC — David Freezer (@davefreezer) September 27, 2020

In recent seasons, Cantwell has emerged as a key player for Norwich City. The 22-year-old has notched up eight goals and four assists in 70 appearances for the club, playing mainly on the left-wing as well as in attacking midfield.

